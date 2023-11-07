Successful season for newly formed Bedford school netball team

Staff and Pupils from Great Ouse Primary Academy, part of Meridian Trust, are celebrating a sporting victory for their newly established netball team.

Members of the school's Year 6 team have triumphed in the local netball league, known as the 'School Sports Partnership League.' They competed against six other schools in the area and emerged victorious in the final held on November 2nd.

Ben Hammond, PE teacher at the Bedford-based school, said: “This is the first time we have entered the local netball league, which makes the victory even more special to us. I’m so proud of the players and what they’ve achieved. They serve as a great example of teamwork and a positive mindset!”

The team concluded the netball season with a flawless record, and the school community is rightfully filled with pride, especially considering that the school is relatively new, having opened its doors in September 2017.

Headteacher Chris Payne said: “The players showed great co-operation and bravery across all of their fixtures and it has been a pleasure to watch them grow as a team throughout the season. They are the embodiment of ‘courage’ - one of our school values.

“We are a school that thinks and dreams big for its pupils. Expectations are high and our standards reflect the environment that we have developed to enable our children to flourish within and beyond the school walls.

“Our Netball team is living proof that dreaming big and working hard pays off – well done!”