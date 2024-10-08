Students from nine Bedford schools and colleges learn leadership skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A unique leadership programme for year 12 students from across the borough has been launched with more than 100 taking part in the Harpur Trust run initiative called Ready2Lead?

The students from nine schools and colleges including Bedford Girls' School, Bedford Modern School, Bedford School, The Bedford Sixth Form, Biddenham International, Kimberley STEM College, Mark Rutherford School, Sharnbrook Academy and St Thomas More Secondary & 6th Form learnt from inspirational speakers and networked with students, from other local schools and colleges, as they started their project plans to meet a local need.

Ready2Lead? is an annual programme hosted by Bedford School and designed to support young people to grow as future leaders, in order to make their own unique impact in the world.

At the launch event CEOs Sophie Stock from Fun 4 Young People and Luke Brown from Spiral Freerun CIC, which has taken over the old Argos shop in the Harpur Centre to become a parkour centre, spoke to the young people about how they overcame struggles in building their organisations to help support young people in the borough.

Harry Beard a young Bedford entrepreneur discussed how the world has changed and made it easier for Gen Z to become innovative leaders, and last year's students from Mark Rutherford School and Sharnbrook Academy also took part as programme ambassadors, helping to guide the new year 12s.

Lorna Godden, education partnerships adviser at The Harpur Trust who organised the programme, said: “We are delighted to partner with Bedford School in offering Ready2Lead? to a new cohort of young people. It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn from experts, gain confidence, network with other schools and take part in our The Apprentice style project.

“Students have two months to design and implement a plan, taking inspiration from the Children, Young People and their Families Plan for Bedford Borough 2022-2027, which has been written by local children and young people.

“The plan focuses on six key themes, highlighting what really matters to them, what they enjoy and are proud of, and what would make their lives better and safer. This year we have decided not to focus on just one of the themes but allow students to pick from any of the six themes.”

Between now and December the students will work on their project ideas, having another workshop in November focusing on marketing with keynote speakers including young entrepreneur Krish Gupta of video production company IKREATIVE he founded after leaving school this summer and Editor and cofounder of Bedford Independent Paul Hutchinson.

The groups will then present their ideas at a special celebration event on 10 December at Kimberley College. The students will display and talk about their projects, as well as present them to a panel which includes Bedford Mayor Tom Wootton, Chief Executive of Bedford Borough Council Laura Church, The Lord Lieutenant, High Sheriff, local MPs, councillors, school heads and other leading professionals in education and business. The panel then pick a winner.

Simon Everitt from Bedford School who founded Ready2lead? in 2019 said: “Over the past five years through Ready 2 Lead? we have engaged with all the borough’s sixth form providers, bringing together young people to learn from experts from all walks of life from entrepreneurs to journalists, football academy directors to crime reduction specialists. And diversity is at the heart of our vision: to enable each young person in our borough to know the unique, positive impact they can have on their world.

“We have seen many dynamic projects over the years, and some of which are continuing today, having a positive effect on the local community. In the past projects have included tackling period poverty, providing gift boxes to children and staff at a local children’s home and a social media platform being launched which centralises information about activities available for young people in Bedford.”

To find out more visit www.ready2lead.co.uk.