News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Students at University of Bedfordshire showcase their creative talents

There were live performances, fashion and make-up and photography and art

By Clare Turner
Published 17th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:30 BST

Art students from the University of Bedfordshire showcased their future potential as part of their end-of-year degree shows.

Held across both Bedford and Luton campuses, the shows – called Grow – were open to the public and featured live performances, fashion and make-up, short film and animation, and photography and art.

The first degree show opened on May 5 with acting, dance and performing arts students taking to the stage.

Most Popular

Barbara Shukla, a final-year acting student who took part in the Bedford showcase, said: “It was a memorable show that summarised the three years of our hard work – an opportunity to express ourselves as performers at the main theatre stage for the last time.”

The Luton campus degree show – held on May 11 – featured a variety of student projects, including work from fashion design, make-up, animation, graphic design and Interior architecture & design courses.

Related topics:StudentsBedfordLuton