Students at Sharnbrook Academy celebrate excellent set of A-level results

Sharnbrook Academy is once again celebrating the superb results achieved by their Sixth Form students in their A-level examinations.

Despite A-level grades returning nationally to pre-pandemic levels and the lasting effects of Covid disruption to their education, students at Sharnbrook Academy have performed extremely well in the final examinations of their school life, with most students achieving the grades needed to attend their first-choice destination.

The effort and ambition shown by students at Sharnbrook Academy, part of Meridian Trust, was reflected in the results that they achieved, and the opportunities they are now able to pursue via university, apprenticeships and employment.

Sharnbrook Academy operates an aspirational careers and destinations programme within the Sixth Form, and amongst the many incredible achievements of students, record numbers applied and secured early entry places this year for highly competitive courses, with five students securing places at Oxford or Cambridge: the school’s highest number in recent years.

Sophie Simpson

Amongst the outstanding results across the year group, there were many exceptional individual performances:

· Ali Zghaibe achieved 4 A* grades and is now going to study medicine at the University of Cambridge.

· Archie Connolly achieved 4 A* grades and is going to study medicine at the University of Birmingham.

· Abigail Kasina achieved 3 A* grades and 1 A grade and is going to study medicine at the University of Oxford.

Archie Connolly

· Sam Mathuram achieved 3 A* grades and is heading to the University of Oxford to study medicine.

· Nicola Bredell achieved 3 A* grades and is going to the University of Bath to study biomedical science.

· Michaela Camara achieved 3 A* grades and is going to King’s College London to study artificial intelligence.

· Sophie Simpson achieved 1 A* grade and 2 A grades and is heading to the University of Oxford to study human sciences.

Ali Zghaibe

· George Green secured distinctions in his media and film qualifications and will be taking up employment with Green Future Investments (GFI) this summer.

Director of Sixth Form at Sharnbrook Academy, Daniel Baxby, said: “We are extremely pleased and proud of the results our students have achieved. The determination they have shown over the last two years has been rightly rewarded.

“We have students going to a range of destinations including record numbers to Oxbridge, as well as other universities across the UK and abroad. We also have a number of students who have secured prestigious graduate level apprenticeship opportunities through our extensive regional, national and international partnerships.”

Clare Raku, Principal at Sharnbrook Academy added, “On behalf of all staff at Sharnbrook Academy, we wish our students the very best for the future. We are immensely proud of our sixth formers, who have not just achieved brilliant results, but have shown incredible spirit and determination throughout their time with us.”

“These results reflect a huge amount of hard work from the staff at Sharnbrook Academy and the students themselves.

Executive Principal, Richard Spencer, said: “Sharnbrook Academy is part of the Meridian Trust family of schools, and we are delighted with this set of examination results which are testimony to the student experience and breadth of curriculum offered here.

“We thank all the staff involved and wish all students the very best in their next steps, be it at university, further education or apprenticeship placements.”