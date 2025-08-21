Students at Sharnbrook Academy celebrate best ever GCSE results

Students, staff, and families gathered at Sharnbrook Academy, part of Meridian Trust, to celebrate another excellent set of GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following last year’s record-breaking outcomes, this year’s incredible Year 11 cohort has achieved outstanding results which, for another year running, represent the academy’s best ever GCSE outcomes since becoming a secondary school.

We are extremely proud of each and every one of our students, and look forward to welcoming many back to join our outstanding Sixth Form in September.

Individual successes include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students at Sharnbrook Academy. Photo: Meridian Trust

Mathumithan Senthilkumar, who achieved eleven grade 9s and one grade 8

Ollie Mitchell, who achieved eight grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7

Holly Baillie, who achieved seven grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 5

Giuseppe Panarisi, who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s, and one grade 6

Clare Raku, Principal at Sharnbrook Academy, said: “I’m delighted with the results our students have achieved today, and feel incredibly proud of each and every one of our Y11 students. Their results reflect the hard work and determination of every student, as well as the dedication of our exceptional teaching and support staff.”

She continued: “I would also like to thank the families and carers whose encouragement and support have been invaluable in helping students reach their potential. I look forward to welcoming many students back to Sharnbrook Sixth Form in September and wish those continuing their post-16 journeys elsewhere the very best of luck.”

Richard Spencer, Executive Principal, said: “On behalf of everyone at the school, I want to say how proud we are of our Year 11 students receiving their results. Your hard work, determination, and resilience over the past two years have been remarkable, and these achievements are a credit to you.

Students at Sharnbrook Academy. Photo: Meridian Trust

“This summer also marks the departure of our Principal, Clare Raku, whose leadership and commitment have left a lasting legacy at the school. These results are a reflection not only of our students’ efforts but also of the strong foundations she has helped build. We look forward to carrying that legacy forward as our students move on to their next exciting steps - congratulations to you all.”

To find out more about Sharnbrook Academy, visit: Sharnbrook Academy or send enquiries about joining Sharnbrook Sixth Form to: [email protected].