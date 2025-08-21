Students at Lincroft Academy celebrate excellent GCSE results

Lincroft Academy GCSE results - Matthew Price

Lincroft Academy was filled with pride this morning as Year 11 students collected a fantastic set of GCSE results.

Across a wide range of subjects, many surpassed their target grades - an achievement that reflects not only their talent, but months of dedication and determination.

Last year, Lincroft Academy’s GCSE results ranked among the strongest in Bedford Borough, consistently placing the school above the national average. This year, the academy are equally proud of their students.

Principal Emma Appadoo said: “I’m delighted for all our Year 11 students here at Lincroft Academy. They have worked really hard over the past two years, and they should be very proud of their achievements. My thanks also go to our wonderful staff, and supportive parents and carers. The encouragement from the whole school community has been vital to all our students.”

Some of the student highlights include:

Oliver Bell who achieved 6 GCSEs at grade 9 and 2 grade 8

Cecily Dyer who achieved 8 GCSEs at grade 7 and above, including 3 grade 9

Archie Griffiths who achieved 8 GCSEs at grade 7 and above, including 3 grade 9

Matthew Price who achieved 10 GCSEs at grade 7 and above, including 2 grade 9

Tara Grimshaw who achieved 10 GCSEs at grade 7 and above, including 2 grade 9

Freddie Theobald who achieved 10 GCSEs at grade 7 and above, including 2 grade 9

Isabelle Brazier who achieved 9 GCSEs at grade 7 and above, including 2 grade 9

Richard Spencer, Executive Principal, added: “I’m extremely proud of our Year 11 students receiving their results. They have shown remarkable commitment and perseverance, and their achievements reflect that hard work. This is a moment to celebrate not only their academic success but also the personal growth achieved and the opportunities that lie ahead. Congratulations to all students and their families - your efforts have truly paid off.”

To find out more about Lincroft Academy, visit: https://lincroft.academy/