Students at Kimberley College get a visit from UCAS CEO

By Beccy Snape
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 13:20 BST
Students and staff at Kimberley College received invaluable advice and guidance on universities from a team of UCAS experts on Tuesday, 21st January.

The event, part of the Kimberley Early Entry Programme (KEEP), saw seventy-five Year 12 students engaged in sessions designed to prepare them for applications to top universities and courses across the country.

In addition to supporting students, the event welcomed nearly fifty UCAS coordinators and teachers from schools and colleges nationwide. Attendees participated in insightful workshops led by UCAS CEO Dr. Jo Saxton, Sam Sykes (UCAS Lead for Schools and Colleges), and Brian Bépin (UCAS Principal Policy Adviser).

Key topics covered included data trends in higher education and an introduction to the forthcoming ‘new look’ personal statement for university applications in 2026.

Carol Stewart, UCAS Coordinator at Kimberley College, said: “It was wonderful for our students to hear directly from UCAS experts about what to expect when applying to universities later this year. Our goal is to provide the most thorough preparation possible to give them the best chance of securing places at the country’s top institutions. This workshop is a vital step toward achieving that.”

Head of College Tim Detheridge added: “We were delighted to host UCAS and provide a platform for colleagues from schools and colleges both locally and nationally to engage with them. At Kimberley College, we aim to be at the forefront of education for both students and educators. We look forward to organising more events like this in the future.”

