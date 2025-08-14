Start your journey with Bedfordshire – apply through Clearing today

As thousands of students across the country receive their A-Level, T-Level, and BTEC results today (14 August), the University of Bedfordshire is ready to support students who are still considering their options for higher education. Whether plans have changed or results weren’t quite as expected – Clearing is a great way of securing a university place.

Clearing offers an opportunity for students to find the right course for them, and each year thousands use it to successfully begin their university journey. The University of Bedfordshire’s friendly and experienced Clearing team will be available via phone and online chat to guide applicants through every step of the process. Whatever your results, there's no need to panic – just give the team a call on 0300 3300 073 or visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing to explore your options.

A wide range of courses across the University’s campuses are still open for applications – including popular subjects such as Nursing, Media, Sport, and Business. The Clearing team can help match prospective students with courses that align with their interests and career ambitions, making the transition to university as smooth as possible.

On Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August 2025, the Clearing Open Campus sessions will allow prospective students to come along and get a taste of life on campus.

From Sunday 17 August to Friday 22 August, the University will also be hosting daily Campus Tours, giving prospective students the chance to tour campuses, view facilities, and meet lecturers from their chosen subject areas.

In addition to expert support and flexible study options, the University of Bedfordshire also offers a number of scholarships worth up to £2,500 per year, designed to support students throughout their studies. Click here for more information on available scholarships.

To hear more about the Clearing process from staff and students themselves, click here to listen to the special Clearing-themed episode of the University’s podcast, Bits of Beds.

Whether you're applying for the first time or reconsidering your options, Clearing is your chance to make a fresh start – and Bedfordshire is ready to help you make it happen.

For more information about the Clearing process and to speak to the team, call the Clearing hotline on 0300 3300 073 or apply online today!