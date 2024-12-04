St John’s School choir shines bright at Kempston Christmas Light Switch-On

The festive spirit was in full swing in Kempston last weekend as the town’s annual Christmas Light Switch-On event lit up the community.

Adding a truly special touch to the evening’s festivities was the choir from St John’s School, a local special needs school, whose enchanting performance delighted the crowd.

The choir captivated the audience with their renditions "Jingle Bells" and a beautiful song called "Harmony," creating a magical atmosphere that truly set the tone for the holiday season. Their energy and joy were infectious, getting the crowd clapping and singing along.

In a heartwarming highlight of the evening, Bedford & Kempston’s MP, Mohammad Yasin, joined the St John’s choir on stage. Singing alongside the talented pupils, Mr. Yasin brought an extra layer of festive cheer, much to the delight of the audience.

St John's School Choir performing Jingle Bells at Kempston Light Switch on.

The event was made even more memorable for lucky St John’s pupil, Will, who had the honour of switching on the Christmas lights alongside the Mayor of Kempston. The dazzling display of lights brought cheers and applause from the gathered crowd as Kempston officially began its countdown to Christmas.

Shannon Poulter, Headteacher at St John’s School, expressed her pride in the choir’s performance and the school’s involvement in the community event. “Our choir did a fantastic job of spreading Christmas cheer through their music. As a special needs school, we’re incredibly proud of how our pupils rise to every occasion. Will had such a special moment turning on the lights with the Mayor. This is what the season is all about – community, joy, and celebration.”

The evening brought families and friends together in celebration, filled with music, lights, and the shared joy of the festive season. St John’s were really pleased with the turnout and had a fabulous time, making it a night to remember for everyone involved.