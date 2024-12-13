St John’s School celebrates sporting success at the Borough Sports Awards

Bedford Borough Sports Awards 2024

St. John's School is thrilled to announce the outstanding achievements of its Boccia team at the recent Bedford Borough Sports Awards.

In October, the school's Boccia team made a triumphant return to inter-school competitions after a Covid-enforced hiatus.

The team, composed of five talented pupils, showcased exceptional teamwork and sportsmanship, securing victory in their category and outperforming several mainstream schools. The team's success led to multiple nominations for Bedford Borough Sports Awards, a testament to their dedication and skill.

The awards ceremony, held on Monday, December 9th at the Corn Exchange, was a celebration of local sporting excellence. While the St. John's team and individual nominees did not claim awards, their nomination itself is a significant accomplishment.

St John's School at the Bedford Borough Sports Awards 2024

Shannon Poulter, Headteacher of St. John's School, expressed her pride: "We are incredibly proud of our Boccia team and all the pupils who have represented the school in sports this year. Their hard work, dedication, and positive attitude are an inspiration to us all."

Matthew Wilmot, PE Subject Lead, added, "The team's victory in October was a fantastic start to the school year. Their success is a testament to their talent and the supportive environment we strive to create at St. John's School."

St. John's School is committed to fostering a culture of sportsmanship and healthy competition. The school congratulates all its athletes for their outstanding achievements and looks forward to continued success in future competitions.