Sixth formers in Bedford are Ready 2 Lead

Launched at Bedford School and run with The Harpur Trust, the programme brings together students from nine local schools and colleges: Bedford Girls' School, Bedford Modern School, Bedford School, The Bedford Sixth Form, Biddenham International, Kimberley STEM College, Mark Rutherford School, Wixams Academy and St Thomas More Secondary & Sixth Form.

At the launch event, students heard from Urban Judge, CEO of Youth TV, who founded the platform at just 13 to give young people a voice. He spoke passionately about his journey from teen dreamer to CEO and he shared the steps he took to build his business and the importance of persistence.

Ukrainian-born tech entrepreneur Irra Ariella Khi spoke to students about taking a step back from her business to concentrate on humanitarian relief in her home country setting up Sunflower Relief to help distribute medical supplies, hygiene products, camping equipment and food. She has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds from some of the industry's biggest names and investors.

Students also gained inspiration from past participants. Nikola Chrzan from St Thomas More spoke about their Affordable Food project, while Matilda Cook shared how the scheme led her to co-found a STEM charity and blog. Ibrahim Latif from Bedford Modern School also credited Ready2Lead? with helping him become Chief Finance Officer at Youth TV.

Lorna Godden, Education Partnerships Adviser at The Harpur Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome a new cohort to Ready2Lead?. It’s a unique opportunity for young people to learn from experts, build confidence, collaborate across schools, and tackle real-world challenges through our Apprentice-style project.”

Over the next two months, students will design and implement projects based on themes from the Children, Young People and their Families Plan for Bedford Borough 2022–2027, a document shaped by local youth voices.

A second workshop in November will focus on marketing, featuring young entrepreneur Krish Gupta, founder of video production company IKREATIVE and Harry Beard who cofounded the marketing agency ODITI for Gen Z at the age of 22.

The programme culminates in a celebration event on 9 December, where students will present their projects to a distinguished panel including Bedford Mayor Tom Wootton, Bedford Borough Council Chief Executive Laura Church, the Lord Lieutenant, High Sheriff, local MPs, councillors, school leaders, and business professionals. One team will be crowned the winner.

Simon Everitt, of Bedford School and founder of Ready2Lead?, said: “Since 2019, Ready2Lead? has united sixth formers from across the borough to learn from entrepreneurs in fields from journalism and sport, to crime reduction specialists. Diversity is at the heart of our vision: to enable each young person in our borough to know the unique, positive impact they can have on their world.”

Previous projects have tackled issues such as period poverty, health awareness, exam stress, and isolation, many of which continue to benefit the community today.