Shuttleworth College offer interactive animal care taster sessions with summer Zoological Club
The sessions are designed to immerse visitors into the world of animal care and zookeeping, offering practical, hands-on experience in a professional environment. Whether you're considering a future in animal care or simply looking for an unforgettable day out, these events are not to be missed. The sessions are open to children aged 12 to 16 years old.
Session Dates:
Saturday, 28th June - Grooming and Healthcare for Animals -ranging from small pets to large, hoofed livestock.
Thursday, 31st July - Care and management of paddock animals-including alpacas, capybaras, goats and donkeys.
Thursday, 14th August - Designing and enriching animal enclosures – creating optimal environments for zoo animals.
Saturday, 20th September - Exotic animal encounters – enhancing your skills as a zookeeper.
Each session runs from 9:30am to 3:00pm and costs £40 per session.
How to Book:
Tickets are available now via the Shuttleworth College website. Secure your spot today and take the first step into the exciting world of animal care.
Book here: Buy tickets – https://www.tickettailor.com/events/shuttleworthcollege/1595071
Don’t miss this incredible chance to explore the world of zookeeping and animal care in a supportive, professional setting.