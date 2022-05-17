Shhh.... pupils at Bedford school get new online library

A library for the 21st century has been created for pupils at Castle Newnham School.

Reading Cloud has revolutionised the school library by offering an online catalogue of all of the books available which can be accessed in the classroom or at home via a mobile app.

Pupils are able to learn more about all of their favourite authors, search for their next reads, and reserve books.

Students using the online catalogue

Additionally, the system allows them to recommend books to their friends and read reviews by other pupils to help them discover new reads.

Principal Ruth Wilkes said: “We are thrilled to offer this move into the future and the pupils have been really excited to explore what the system can offer them.