New government ministers reviewing all free school capital bids is causing a "slight pause" to Bedford borough's new free school, a meeting heard.

Without a proposed free school Bedford borough would be “woefully short” of places for 2027, a senior council officer has claimed.

Chris Morris, chief officer for education, SEND and schools infrastructure, told Monday night’s (September 2) Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee that the council has plans if it doesn’t get the as yet unnamed new school.

“It’s currently referred to as the St Neots Free School, which is very confusing for all involved,” Mr Morris said.

(Picture: Pixabay)

“The project that was awarded to St Neots to be delivered in St Neots.

“[But] they had way too many school places and didn’t need another school so it was just floating around and has now been ported into Bedford.

“The [Department for Education] DfE have agreed with our preferred location, I will not speak the location into existence because it is not yet public knowledge.

“I think it’s not right [to do this] until it’s all completely confirmed because otherwise people may take that and decide that’s where the school is going to be built, and it may not be true,” he said.

“There’s a slight pause whilst we wait for ministers to take a look at all capital projects within the department.

“We are pressing for a decision later this month because that would enable us to know what is happening with regards to the new free school.

“If we do not get that new free school then we will be woefully short of places for 2027 and therefore we will need to have an alternative plan in place pretty quickly,” he said.

Councillor Hilde Hendrickx (Lib Dems, Riverfield) if there was a plan B, C or D if the school isn’t provided.

Mr Morris replied that the council has a five year plan school places and has fully completed feasibility studies for potential sites

“We can see the areas of demand and we have plans in place,” he said.