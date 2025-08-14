Sharnbrook Academy Sixth Form students celebrate A-level results success

Marco Faria, from Sharnbrook Academy, was among the sixth formers celebrating their A Level results today.

Following an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted earlier this year, sixth form students at Sharnbrook Academy are celebrating today after achieving another set of excellent results in their A-level examinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of Sixth Form, Jackie Hankins, said: “The results achieved today are a testament to our students’ dedication, resilience, and academic excellence. It has been a genuine pleasure to work alongside our Year 13 cohort, and I have no doubt they will go on to accomplish great things.”

“Many of our students have secured places at universities across the UK, while others have accepted apprenticeships, enrolled in further education, or moved directly into employment. We are incredibly proud of every one of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Raku, Principal at Sharnbrook Academy, added: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to celebrate the incredible achievements of our Year 13s today. They should be extremely proud of themselves and the work they have done in preparing for their exams. My thanks go to our families who have worked in partnership with us to support the students throughout their time with us here at Sharnbrook Academy. I’m also grateful for our expert, dedicated team of teaching staff, whose commitment to supporting the students has helped them to achieve the grades they need to go onto their exciting next steps of university, apprenticeships or employment.”

Students including Rachel Burns Gordon at Sharnbrook Academy collected their A Level results today.

Individual successes include:

Marco Faria, who achieved four A* grades, and will be going on to study Engineering at university.

Saachi Joshi, who achieved three A* grades, and will be starting at the University of Oxford to study Medicine.

Lauren Middleton, who achieved three A* grades, and will be studying Law at the University of Oxford.

Miles Thompson, who achieved three A* grades and one A grade, and will be studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Bristol.

Rachel Burns Gordon, who achieved two A*s and one A grade, and will be studying Biomedical Science at the University of York.

Nihal Rayabharapu, who achieved three A grades, and is beginning at UEA in September, studying Medicine.

George Warren, who achieved two A grades and one C grade, and has secured a graduate apprenticeship with AECOM, one of the world’s leading design firms.

Particular recognition also needs to be made for the following students, who achieved a fantastic set of results given that they only joined us at Sharnbrook Academy from Ukraine, towards the end of Year 10:

Risa White, who achieved two grade Bs, one grade A and one A*

Sofiia Yarema, who achieved one grade C, two grade As and one A*

Nihal Rayabharapu and Saachi Joshi from Sharnbrook Academy collected their A Level results today.

Richard Spencer, Executive Principal, added: “I’m really proud of the hard work and determination shown by Sharnbrook Academy’s Year 13 students. Their achievements reflect not only their own talent and dedication but also the values we uphold as part of Meridian Trust. I hope everyone takes a moment to enjoy their success before moving on to the next exciting chapter of their lives.”