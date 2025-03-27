Sharnbrook Academy rated outstanding or good across all areas in latest Ofsted inspection

Sharnbrook Academy is celebrating a significant achievement following its latest Ofsted inspection, which awarded an ‘Outstanding’ rating to both Leadership and Management and the Sixth Form.

The Ofsted report, conducted under the revised inspection framework, also rated the school as ‘Good’ in the key areas of Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, and Personal Development. This marks a substantial improvement from the previous inspection in 2022, where the school was rated as 'Requires Improvement'.

The report highlights:

Pupils are enthusiastic about being part of this inclusive school community. The school values everyone.

Pupils enjoy coming to school and take advantage of a range of clubs, visits and opportunities available to them.

There is a strong culture of safeguarding and well-being in the school, with pupils feeling safe and happy.

The school has raised the expectations, both for behaviour and achievement.

The school values pupils’ wider development, offering a range of opportunities that pupils appreciate.

Pupils learn about and understand the importance of respecting differences.

Teachers possess strong subject knowledge and present content clearly.

The curriculum is ambitious for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and students in the sixth form.

Reading is a priority at this school. The school ensures that pupils read widely.

Teachers engage students in challenging and independent learning, contributing to their academic growth.

Pupils’ well-being is at the forefront of the school’s curriculum, including promoting pupils’ positive mental health.

All pupils receive unbiased information on potential next steps and high-quality careers guidance. This prepares them exceptionally well for making informed choices for the next stages of their lives.

Sharnbrook Academy students with Principal Clare Raku

Sharnbrook Sixth Form is one of the largest sixth form providers in Bedford borough, offering a wide range of courses and experiences.

In rating the sixth form ‘outstanding’, the report recognised:

Sixth-form students are positive about their learning experiences and the wider opportunities provided.

Sixth form teachers engage students in ambitious, challenging and independent learning. This enables students to achieve well and go on to destinations of their choice.

The report highlights ‘outstanding’ leadership and management at the school, including the strong collaboration between Sharnbrook Academy, Meridian Trust, and the school’s governing body, who work together to ensure ongoing development and review.

Ofsted specifically recognised:

The school, trust and governing body work in unison to constantly improve and review the work of the school.

The school has improved considerably since the previous inspection and now has the systems and processes in place to make sure this continues.

Staff benefit from comprehensive professional development which helps them to improve and broaden their skills and experience.

Clare Raku, Principal of Sharnbrook Academy, said: “We are thrilled with this recognition of the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, and community. This report reflects the commitment of everyone involved in Sharnbrook Academy, from our students who continually strive to do their best, to our staff who go above and beyond to ensure every student is supported and challenged. We will continue to build on this success and make sure we maintain the high standards that Ofsted has recognised.”

Richard Spencer, Executive Principal of Meridian Trust, added: “This inspection outcome is a testament to the hard work of our staff, students, and the wider school community. It reflects our shared commitment to continuous improvement and student success. The progress made at Sharnbrook Academy demonstrates the power of teamwork, high aspirations, and strong leadership.

“We are also proud that as the last of the former Sharnbrook Academy Federation schools to be inspected, all Meridian Trust schools in Bedfordshire have now secured good or outstanding Ofsted ratings since joining the Trust in 2021, reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality education across the region. We will continue to work together to ensure that every pupil has the best possible educational experience.”

Places at Sharnbrook Sixth Form for September are still available. Applications can be made here: https://sixthform.sharnbrook.academy/applying-to-sixth-form/