Sharnbrook Academy gets top cultural education award

There were smiles all round at Sharnbrook Academy as staff and students celebrated getting a prestigious Gold Artsmark Award.

Artsmark is Arts Council England’s award for schools which champion cultural education – with the gold award being the second-highest possible accolade.

Clare Raku, principal of Sharnbrook Academy, said: “Each and every one of us at Sharnbrook Academy are thrilled to have been awarded the Gold Artsmark Award.

"For us, the arts are not just subjects, they are a way of enhancing creative development and potential.

“But the hard work doesn’t stop now. We’re committed to continuing the delivery of high-quality arts and cultural education for all of our young people – and we look forward to continued progress with our Artsmark journey in the future.”