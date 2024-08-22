Sharnbrook Academy celebrates best GCSE results since becoming a secondary school

Students at Sharnbrook Academy celebrating their GCSE results

Students at Sharnbrook Academy in Bedford are celebrating today after receiving some exceptional and well-deserved GCSE results.

Achievements across the year group were excellent, with the school, which is part of Meridian Trust, securing its best set of results since becoming a secondary school in 2017.

Some stand-out individual performances include:

· Ane Human achieved 6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s

Students from Sharnbrook Academy celebrating their GCSE results

· Amelie Conneely achieved 6 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s and a grade 6

· Sophie Kokkat achieved 5 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and a grade 7

· Priscilla Mathuram achieved 5 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and 1 grade 6

· Hassan Zghaibe achieved 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s

Smiles at Sharnbrook Academy as GCSE results are opened

· Suki Devine achieved 4 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s

· Izzy Maguire achieved 4 grade 9s, 6 grade 8s and 1 grade 6

Clare Raku, Academy Principal at Sharnbrook Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and delighted they have achieved the grades needed to move onto the next stage of their education, training or employment.

“As well as reflecting lots of hard work from students and staff, today’s results are very pleasing for Sharnbrook Academy. Attainment is the highest it has been since we became a secondary school in 2017 and will be well above the national average. We look forward to welcoming back many of our students to Sharnbrook Sixth Form in September.”

Celebrations at Sharnbrook Academy as GCSE results are opened

Richard Spencer, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, said: “Congratulations to all students securing results today. Congratulations are also due to their families, who will have provided them with so much support over recent years.

“These results reflect a huge amount of hard work from both the staff at Sharnbrook Academy and the students themselves.

“We wish all students the very best in their next steps post-16 and look forward to welcoming many of them back to the Sixth Form in September.”

Any enquiries about joining the Sixth Form should be sent to [email protected].