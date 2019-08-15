Sharnbrook Academy A Level results

Almost a third of pupils at Sharnbrook Academy earned at least one A* or A grade in their A Levels today - and 16 earned three or more.

Stand-out students iinclude Daniel Vignjevic and James Wilson each achieved three A* grades, whilst Jessica Crabb achieved two A* grades and an A. Ruari Craig, Ailish Gray, Lottie Robinson, Naomi Thompson, Catherine Upex and Amy Wassif all achieved one A* grade and two A grades.

Two students have confirmed places at Oxford University; Kitty Towler will read mathematics at Somerville College, while Kieron Peytonwill be read history at Merton College.

Lisa Rattu, operational director of sixth form studies at Sharnbrook Academy, said: “We are all very proud of the outstanding achievements of our students.

“Our aim is to be an academic and high-achieving sixth form, focused on providing a broad curriculum and outstanding teaching, which delivers excellent results.

“Our students’ hard work and talent has been rewarded today and I would also like to thank our fantastic teaching staff and parents for their vital support.

“We know that the students we have said goodbye to this year, have exciting futures ahead of them – we wish them all the very best for the next stage in their lives, whichever route they have chosen.”