Seven summer schools in Bedford help pupils catch up

Seven schools in Bedford are opening their doors and hosting a summer school.

The Department for Education has funded the programme as part of the Government’s plan to bridge the gap in education lost during the pandemic.

The schools are hosting a range of activities including supporting those pupils who are making the transition to secondary school.

The participating Bedford schools are:

Biddenham International School and Sports College

Bedford Academy

Goldington Academy

Daubeney Academy

Mark Rutherford School

Kempston Challenger Academy