Seven summer schools in Bedford help pupils catch up
Scheme aimed at bridging the gap in education lost during pandemic
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:48 pm
Seven schools in Bedford are opening their doors and hosting a summer school.
The Department for Education has funded the programme as part of the Government’s plan to bridge the gap in education lost during the pandemic.
The schools are hosting a range of activities including supporting those pupils who are making the transition to secondary school.
The participating Bedford schools are:
Biddenham International School and Sports College
Bedford Academy
Goldington Academy
Daubeney Academy
Mark Rutherford School
Kempston Challenger Academy
Wixams Academy