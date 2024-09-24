Settling into school with Mouse Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As children have returned back to school after the summer break those in reception at Heart Academies Trust primary schools in Bedford were joined by some furry friends, as part of the Mouse Club project introduced by The Harpur Trust.

The Trust, which is working with local primary schools in the borough to help with educational outcomes, introduced Mouse Club to the children at Bedford Borough Council’s Cherry Trees and Peter Pan Nursery Schools before they broke up for the summer holidays, to support the transition from nursery school to primary school.

Each child in their last year of pre-school and their parents/carers were given their own furry mouse and activity book. They then used the cuddly toy during the holidays to help and encourage the children to engage with activities to develop their independence and confidence, such as cleaning their teeth and being able to get dressed.

Mouse Club

Parents and carers were invited into the nursery schools to prepare for the arrival of Mouse Club and joined nursery staff to support their children with a variety of activities during a ‘Stay and Play’ session and a special celebration event at the end of the summer term. The mice provide a comforting link between their previous setting, home and the new setting as they join the children on their new learning adventure.

Head of Education Partnerships at The Harpur Trust, Caroline Downing, said: “We are currently gathering feedback from Heart Academies Trust primaries; Cauldwell, Shackleton and Shortstown to review the Mouse Club pilot.

“We are looking at how the children and their families interacted with their mice and the activity book during the holidays and in school since they started in reception this September.

“We are reviewing if the mice have helped build on the foundations set in their nursery school settings; to support and encourage further development of the pupil’s life skills such as eating independently and toilet training. We have already heard some positive feedback from some of the teachers.”

Anna Crawte, School Improvement Director at the Heart Academies Trust, said: “We were excited to welcome our reception children into school with their furry friends. It’s been a fantastic partnership between HEART Academies Trust schools, the Harpur Trust and the borough nursery schools. We are using the mice to support a strengthening of language, communication, social, emotional and life skills both at school and home.”

Councillor Jane Walker, Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families: Children’s Services at Bedford Borough Council added: “Preparing the children to be confident and independent learners is an important part of the development of the children in our nursery/pre school settings. This works best when families, early years providers and schools work together to support the development of children’s emotional well-being, as well as developing their resilience and curiosity.

“Mouse Club is a fun and friendly engagement tool to foster learning relationships with parents and prepare children and families for primary school, with all partners working together.

“The Bedford Borough ‘Brilliant Transitions for All’ guidance and resources also support children, families and practitioners to promote continuity and cohesion for all children to experience successful transitions between Early Years settings and Schools”.

Mouse Club was first developed in 2016 by the Parental Engagement Network, its mission was to support schools to engage parents, families and communities in their child's learning and development. It has since been implemented successfully across a number schools and pre-schools in England.