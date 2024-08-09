Secure your university place at Bedfordshire through clearing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Bedfordshire's admissions team are waiting to talk to YOU.

With A-level results day (August 15) just around the corner, the University of Bedfordshire’s clearing phone lines and online chat teams are ready to guide students searching for a university place.

No matter what your A-level, T-level or BTEC results are, Bedfordshire’s clearing team are on hand to help students find their dream course – just give them a call on 0300 3300 073 or visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing now.

Clearing is simply another way to apply to university, with thousands of students securing spots in their dream courses through this process every year. Bedfordshire’s dedicated admissions team will be available around the clock via phone and online chat to support prospective students in exploring their options.

Places are still available on a number of different courses offered by the University across its Luton, Bedford and Aylesbury campuses – including nursing, media, sport, and business – so students are encouraged to give the clearing line a call or chat online to find out what is best suited to their career goals.

Through the clearing hotline, students can also organise direct calls with academics from their chosen course who can help answer questions about workload, activities, term plans and job prospects.

As many students continue to feel the effects of the cost of living crisis, prospective applicants can enquire about the merit scholarship, worth £2,400 over three academic years, which is awarded to UK students who can demonstrate a high level of academic achievement through scoring 120 UCAS tariff points or more. For those not eligible for the Merit Scholarship, the Bedfordshire Bursary will give you £1,000 over three academic years.

From Wednesday, August 14 to Friday, August 23, the university is also offering a number of open days – both in person and online – for prospective students to explore campuses and meet tutors. Click here to find out more.

For further advice and top tips on the process, take a listen to the special clearing themed edition of the university’s podcast ‘Bits of Beds’ by clicking here.

For more information about the clearing process and to speak to the team, call the clearing hotline on 0300 3300 073 or apply online today