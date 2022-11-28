Santa returns to Kempston for school Christmas fair

After two years with rather too little to feel festive about, Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust (BILTT) special schools in Kempston are joining forces to put on a Christmas fair.

Grange Academy, in Halsey Road, will host the event on behalf of fellow BILTT academy trust schools – St John’s Special School and Greys Education Centre.

There’ll be a traditional Santa’s grotto, tombola, raffle and guest craft stalls as well as gifts created by pupils.

Father Christmas is coming to Grange Academy in Halsey Road

Laura Sherwood-King, BILTT communications manager, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our school and local communities back for our traditional Christmas fair. This year we are joining together across the trust for the very first time to ensure the event is bigger and better than ever.

"Families and pupils are really excited about getting to see Santa again at last.”

