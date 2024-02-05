Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New measures to support electric vehicles from the Government’s Plan for Drivers have been launched today (Monday).

These include grants for schools, cash for Bedford Borough Council and new proposals to boost chargepoint numbers.

Technology and decarbonisation minister Anthony Browne will launch support for greener schools today, with a new grant providing up to 75% of the cost to buy and install charge points, up to £2,500 per socket – up from the previous £350.

New Government grants could help schools generate revenue by making their charge points available to the public (Pixabay)

Paid for by the Department for Transport, the grant forms part of the Workplace Charging Scheme and is available for state-funded schools, colleges, nurseries and academies to boost the charge point facilities for staff and visitors. This could also help schools to generate revenue by making their charge points available to the public.

The schools grant is for state-funded schools and education institutions which must have dedicated off-street parking facilities – applications can be made online. Independent schools may apply for funding through the Workplace Charging Scheme and electric vehicle infrastructure grant for SMEs.

The Government is also delivering the £381 million Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund to local authorities across the country. The first capital payments for charging projects have been approved to three local authorities from East Sussex to North Yorkshire, and two London Boroughs, bringing the total funding for these areas to more than £14.2 million.

Bedford specifically has been awarded £1,356,000 which could support the installation of hundreds of new chargers, ensuring the rollout continues at pace to support drivers the increasing number of EV drivers in Bedford and those looking to make the switch.

Mr Browne said: “We’re getting on with delivering our Plan for Drivers, and this latest set of measures will mean EV owners everywhere benefit from easier and more convenient access to charge points, with over £1.3 million of dedicated funding just for Bedford.”