Rivertree Free: Name is revealed of new school for children with special needs in Kempston

The name has been revealed for a new special school currently being built in Kempston.

It will be called Rivertree Free School and will open in phases from September 2024.

The free school – which will be run by Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust (BILTT) – will cater for 200 students pupils aged two to 19 with special educational needs, including children with physical disabilities, those on the autistic spectrum, and those with severe learning disabilities.

Catherine Assink, BILTT CEO, said: “The choice of the name Rivertree holds deep significance not only for Bedford, but also for symbolising growth, strength, and interconnectedness. Just as a river nourishes the tree along its banks, Rivertree Free School aspires to be a nurturing force, providing essential elements for the growth and development of every child.