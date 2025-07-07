Right patrol, right place: Council acts quickly to keep children safe

Bedford Borough Council has redeployed one of two school crossing patrols from Hawk Drive to a higher-risk location, making sure limited resources are used where they matter most to keep children safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a borough-wide review, all school crossing sites were assessed using the national patrol matrix to identify areas of greatest need. One of the two patrols at Hawk Drive did not meet the matrix threshold and has been reassigned to Haylands Way outside Goldington Academy.

Heylands Way was assessed as a significantly higher risk and had no patrol in place. Rather than allow that risk to go unaddressed, the Council made a common-sense decision to redeploy one of the Hawk Drive patrols - ensuring children are protected quickly and effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This decision means both locations remain covered, but in a way that better protects children, improves safety, and ensures council funds are spent wisely.

Bedford Borough Council

Portfolio Holder for Environment, Councillor Nicola Gribble commented,

“We’re acting responsibly, using clear evidence for the decision to redeploy one of the two patrols at Hawk Drive to Haylands Way outside Goldington Academy.

It would be poor governance to keep two patrols at a site that doesn’t meet the national safety threshold while leaving a much higher-risk crossing completely unstaffed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we are protecting our children and prioritising safety, residents expect us to do that efficiently – making sure every penny goes where it’s needed most.

That’s exactly what we’re doing as we continue recruiting further school patrol officers.”