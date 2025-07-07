Right patrol, right place: Council acts quickly to keep children safe
Following a borough-wide review, all school crossing sites were assessed using the national patrol matrix to identify areas of greatest need. One of the two patrols at Hawk Drive did not meet the matrix threshold and has been reassigned to Haylands Way outside Goldington Academy.
Heylands Way was assessed as a significantly higher risk and had no patrol in place. Rather than allow that risk to go unaddressed, the Council made a common-sense decision to redeploy one of the Hawk Drive patrols - ensuring children are protected quickly and effectively.
This decision means both locations remain covered, but in a way that better protects children, improves safety, and ensures council funds are spent wisely.
Portfolio Holder for Environment, Councillor Nicola Gribble commented,
“We’re acting responsibly, using clear evidence for the decision to redeploy one of the two patrols at Hawk Drive to Haylands Way outside Goldington Academy.
It would be poor governance to keep two patrols at a site that doesn’t meet the national safety threshold while leaving a much higher-risk crossing completely unstaffed.
While we are protecting our children and prioritising safety, residents expect us to do that efficiently – making sure every penny goes where it’s needed most.
That’s exactly what we’re doing as we continue recruiting further school patrol officers.”