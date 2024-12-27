Revealed: The best primary schools in Bedford
Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.
The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
In Bedford this was 55%.
But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.
1. Thurleigh Primary School, and Sharnbrook Primary
In joint-first place are Thurleigh Primary School, and Sharnbrook Primary.
Some 80% of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.
3. Great Ouse Primary Academy, and Harrold Primary Academy
With 78% of pupils meeting the expected standard, Great Ouse Primary Academy, and Harrold Primary Academy come third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Bedford.
5. Eileen Wade Primary School
Rounding out the top five with 77% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is Eileen Wade Primary School.
6. Kempston Rural Primary School
In sixth place, is Kempston Rural Primary School.
The expected standard was met by 75% of pupils here.
7. Castle Newnham School
Just behind is Castle Newnham School, where 74% of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.
8. The Hills Academy
With 72% of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, The Hills Academy comes in eighth place.
9. Camestone School
In ninth place is Camestone School.
At this school, 71% of pupils met the required standard.
10. Elstow School, and Wilden Church of England Primary School
And rounding out the top 10 are Elstow School, and Wilden Church of England Primary School.
Some 70% of pupils met the required standard in reading, writing and maths here.