Revealed: The Bedford schools and colleges with the best A-level results

Here are the Bedford colleges which scored the best A-level results last year.

New data from the Department for Education sets out the average grades earned by A-level students at English schools and sixth form colleges in the 2023-24 school year.

And it shows of the 13 institutions in Bedford where data was available:

•Bedford Modern School had the best results, with an average score of 44.15 – equivalent to a B+ grade. This was higher than the average score across England of 35.55, which would earn a B-.

The next highest-performing further education institutions in Bedford are:

• Bedford School, with a score of 43.68, worth a B+.

• Bedford Girls' School, with a score of 41.01, worth a B.

• Sharnbrook Academy, with a score of 32.3, worth a C+.

• Bedford Greenacre Independent School, with a score of 29.86, worth a C.

Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before (35.29), although the average grade has remained steady at a B-.

The gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students also remained broadly unchanged, while female students continue to achieve higher average scores than their male counterparts, following the trend for the last five years.

Black or Black British students had an average score of 30.87, 2.5 points lower than that of any other major ethnic group.

Meanwhile, white students achieved the highest average score (34.81).

Last year 0.5% of the A-level cohort had an education, health and care plan, which is put in place to support students with special educational needs and disabilities.

For these students, the average A-level points score (32.11) has fallen by 0.2 points compared with 2022-23. However, the average score has risen by 0.6pts for all students with SEN support (32.77).