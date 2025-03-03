Revealed: Here are Bedford's top 10 primary and secondary schools

Choosing the right primary or secondary school for your child is one of the most important decisions a parent can make.

We aim to make that decision a little less stressful for you with this school report, created by Online Marketing Surgery and Ratcliffe Cleaning Contractors.

It ranks primary and secondary schools in Bedford based on their performance during the 2023/2024 school year. Handy, right?

Firstly, with all primary schools in Bedford, the figures were based on whether a pupil achieved a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and whether their teacher assessed them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing. For those schools with the same percentages, these were ranked based on the amount of pupils that completed key stage 2.

Then, with all secondary schools, their score was based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications.

TOP 10 PRIMARY SCHOOLS IN BEDFORD

Sharnbrook Primary Thurleigh Primary School Great Ouse Primary Academy Harrold Primary Academy Eileen Wade Primary School Kempston Rural Primary School Castle Newnham School The Hills Academy Camestone School Elstow School

TOP 10 SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN BEDFORD

Goldington Academy Bedford Free School Lincroft Academy Sharnbrook Academy Bedford Greenacre Independent School Wixams Academy Mark Rutherford School St Thomas More Catholic School Bedford Academy Wootton Upper School