Retired teacher's fury over claims his grandson was "held captive" over imperfect uniform at Bedford school

Wootton Upper School has come under fire over its “vindictive” uniform exclusion policy but the head teacher refutes claims some pupils were “held captive”.

It’s claimed between 60 and 80 children were segregated for not having the exact uniform on the first day of school, kept in separate classrooms from their form groups and not permitted outside breaks. Though the school’s executive headteacher Mark Lehain refutes this.

One grandparent and a former teacher – Andrew Everett – told Bedford Today: “My grandchild and numerous other eager new students had a day that will not be forgotten when they arrived by bus at their new school.

“They were immediately segregated into two groups and those who were not wearing what was considered perfect uniform and shoes were excluded from their form groups for the day. They were not permitted outdoor break times and were basically ‘held captive’ for the entire day.”

Mr Everett was at a loss as to why his 13-year-old grandson was penalised. "My grandson was wearing full, new uniform including Clarks black leather lace ups and looked extremely smart,” he said.

“During my 35 years’ of experience in Bedfordshire schools, I have never known such vindictive, callous behaviour from any school senior leadership team. What should have been an exciting and stimulating start to an upper school career was in fact a day which undermined the confidence and enthusiasm of these young people.”

And Mr Everett claims he wasn’t the only one left disgruntled. When he and his wife met with the school to discuss the policy the following day, other parents voiced their concerns.

He said: “Several parents came into reception to report that their children were variously ‘too upset to attend’, ‘were outside in tears’ or ‘would not be coming back until next week’. We also overheard a string of phone calls asking for meetings or further clarification of the same issue.”

But Mark Lehain, executive headteacher and CEO of Wootton Academy Trust – which runs Wootton Upper School – said no-one was held captive.

In a statement, he said: “We are really pleased with how our students have started the year. And it was great to see so many arrive so smart and well-equipped, ready to get off on the right foot.

“In order to help those who still had bits to sort, we arranged for some of their back-to-school and team building sessions to be delivered by senior staff in different groups instead of their forms whilst we liaised with home, so that things could be done with minimal disruption.

“We are genuinely grateful for all the efforts made here by families and staff, and for all the feedback too. Working together like this is how we will become one of the highest performing schools in the country, and ensure our pupils have the very best options open to them when they leave us.”