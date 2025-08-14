Results Day: Bedford students anticipate results success and thank FE teacher for their support

This Results Day, while celebrating their own achievements, Umaya and Nisha also want to highlight the brilliant work FE teachers do preparing people to make first steps in their chosen industries. Over 1.6 million people across the UK are training in the FE sector across diverse settings including colleges, workshops and adult learning centres. FE teachers play a vital role in helping learners build skills, gain confidence, and take the next step in their careers.

Umaya Ali and Nisha Galsin, who have just completedT-level Digital Design and Production at Bedford College, are two of many who are receiving their results and getting ready to kick start their careers thanks to further education. Their FE teacher, Mark Downing from Bedford, transitioned from a career in IT support and now inspires and supports the next generation of IT professionals by sharing his skills through further education.

To mark Results Day, Umaya Ali, aged 18 from Bedford has just completed T-Level in Digital Production, Design and Development, they have also been awarded T-Level student of the year at Bedford College for all their hard work. Umaya shares: “I’m eagerly waiting for my results as they’ll open many doors for me. My FE course has helped me discover a real passion for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and given me a strong foundation to build on. The hands-on experience - from work placements to real-world projects - has pushed me beyond my comfort zone and prepared me for what’s next. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to learn, grow, and now take the next step towards a career in tech.”

Nisha Galsin, aged 18, from Bedford has just completed T-Level Digitial Design and Production shares:

"My FE teacher, Mark, really helped bridge the gap between theory and practice, showing us how what we learn connects to real jobs we might have in the future, whether it’s building a website, fixing a PC, or testing software. That hands-on approach has made a huge difference. It’s given me a solid grounding in IT, from coding and databases to teamwork and cybersecurity. I now understand what employers are looking for, and I feel confident applying the skills I have gained in the real world. I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received. It’s set me up for the next step in my career”

About Umaya and Nisha’s FE teacher, Mark Downing:

Mark Downing teaches computing at Bedford College. The night before leaving for university to study photography, Mark made a last-minute decision to change direction. He began building his career through IT apprenticeships, moving into technical support and eventually training coordination. Eventually headhunted into teaching, Mark discovered a passion for helping students grow - technically, personally, and professionally. Now a course manager, award-winning educator, and advocate for blending industry certifications with FE, Mark’s journey shows that sometimes the best careers are the ones you never planned for.

Mark shares: “There’s a unique pride that comes with teaching in FE, and it’s never more evident than on Results Day. It’s the moment when all the effort, revision sessions, and personal breakthroughs - culminates into real, tangible success. For many of our students, this is the first step into a career they might not have thought possible, and being part of that journey is what makes this job so special.”

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.

To find out more about how you can get involved teaching in FE, visit: www.teachinfurthereducation.education.gov.uk