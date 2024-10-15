Record-breaking number take part in this year's Bedford Junior Aquathlon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost 150 participants signed up for the 2024 Bedford Junior Aquathlon at the weekend – the highest in its 18-year history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on Sunday (October 13) at Robinson Pool and Bedford Park, 146 young athletes aged seven to 16 (school years 3 to 11) put their swimming and running skills to the test.

The event was designed to be inclusive, welcoming both experienced competitors and first-timers. Distances were tailored to each age group, ranging from a 66-metre swim and 600-metre run for Year 3 participants to a challenging 400-metre swim and 2.8-kilometre run for Years 10 and 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every participant received a medal, with trophies awarded to the top three finishers in each age group.

The winners at this year's Bedford Junior Aquathlon

One parent said: “This was an amazing event and exceptionally well organised. My son had a great time and will be back for the next one.”

And plans are already under way for the next Bedford Junior Aquathlon – scheduled for spring 2025.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said: "We were overwhelmed with the enthusiasm and determination displayed by all the young athletes at this year's Aquathlon. Seeing so many children embrace an active lifestyle and challenge themselves is truly inspiring."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Stevens, sports development officer at Bedford Borough Council, which organised the event, added: "It was a privilege to witness the incredible talent and passion on display at the Junior Aquathlon. We're already looking forward to next year's event and hope to continue inspiring the next generation of athletes."