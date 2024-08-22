Record-breaking GCSE results for students at Lincroft Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff at Lincroft Academy are celebrating brilliant individual achievements and some of the school’s best-ever results in this year’s GCSE examinations.

The results reflect the dedication of both students and staff, underscoring the school's commitment to ensuring that every child is supported to be the best they can be, both academically and personally.

Last year, GCSE outcomes at Lincroft Academy were some of the strongest in Bedford Borough, and well in excess of the national averages. This year looks set to exceed that benchmark further.

Several students including Zeerak Khan, Joel Langton, Lexi Maitland, Qasim Mohammed and Blake Thornton achieved or exceeded their target grades in all their subjects across the curriculum.

Students celebrate at Lincroft Academy

Principal, Emma Appadoo, is very proud of the students and praised their effort, along with the commitment of staff, and the support of parents, carers and families. She said: “Our 2024 GCSE results reflect our school culture for students to be the best they can be, through aspiration, support and care.

“I am particularly delighted with the achievements of our students with EHCPs, including those in our ARC provision (Autism Resource Centre). Their GCSE results are superb. Lincroft Academy is a fully comprehensive, high-quality learning environment, with inclusion at the heart, and these results are a demonstration of this.

“Looking ahead to the new year, we are utilising our recently unveiled facilities, which are part of our extensive site modernisation plan. This significant investment is rejuvenating our school environment, providing modern, high-quality amenities for our students, including a fully refurbished kitchen and dining area, as well as a new mezzanine activity studio. The feedback from students and the community has been brilliant.”

The following students were also recognised for their exceptional individual attainment:

· Jayant Pandey achieved eight grade 9s and a grade 8.

· Jesser Rodriguez achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s, a grade 6 and a Distinction*.

· Benjamin Morris achieved six grade 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s.

· Zeerak Khan achieved six grade 9s, one grade 7 and a grade 6.

· Alessandra Coladangelo achieved five grade 9s, four grade 8s and a grade 7.

· Lola Saville achieved a grade 9, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Richard Spencer, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, said: “We are delighted with these excellent results at Lincroft Academy. Students, families and staff should feel very proud of themselves. We welcome everyone at Lincroft, and encourage all students to achieve to their full potential.

“Through their hard work and commitment, they embody the values of achievement and excellence that are fundamental to Meridian Trust. As we celebrate this success, we look ahead with excitement to the continued growth and accomplishments of our students."