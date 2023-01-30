Rally in Bedford as teachers go on strike

Teachers in Bedford are set to strike on Wednesday (February 1) with a rally being held in Commercial Road.

The industrial action – being held by National Education Union (NEU) – is the first of seven planned dates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NEU members go on strike on February 1

Teachers are asking for a fully-funded increase which at least matches inflation, as well as restoring lost pay.

There will also be a rally on Wednesday from the Salvation Army in Commercial Road.

Paul McLaughlin, regional secretary of the National Education Union, Eastern region, said: “In light of the Government’s clear refusal to work with us to find a solution, members will be taking action across the region on an unprecedented scale in order to secure a fair and fully funded settlement to this dispute.

“Parents know the consequences of persistent underfunding, both for their school/college and for their child.

"This strike should not be necessary, and we regret the adverse impact on parents and pupils. However, Government failure to act brings us to a point where members have no choice but to exercise their democratic right to make their voices heard.