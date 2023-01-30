Rally in Bedford as teachers go on strike
It’s the first of seven planned dates
Teachers in Bedford are set to strike on Wednesday (February 1) with a rally being held in Commercial Road.
The industrial action – being held by National Education Union (NEU) – is the first of seven planned dates.
Teachers are asking for a fully-funded increase which at least matches inflation, as well as restoring lost pay.
There will also be a rally on Wednesday from the Salvation Army in Commercial Road.
Paul McLaughlin, regional secretary of the National Education Union, Eastern region, said: “In light of the Government’s clear refusal to work with us to find a solution, members will be taking action across the region on an unprecedented scale in order to secure a fair and fully funded settlement to this dispute.
“Parents know the consequences of persistent underfunding, both for their school/college and for their child.
"This strike should not be necessary, and we regret the adverse impact on parents and pupils. However, Government failure to act brings us to a point where members have no choice but to exercise their democratic right to make their voices heard.
"With pickets at hundreds of schools and rallies in all main centres across the region, members will demonstrate that they cannot be ignored. We call on this Government to put right years of wilful neglect which has left the profession in dire need. They should invest properly in our education system and stem the rapid decline in pay which has led many members in our region to either leave the profession or brought them to the brink.”