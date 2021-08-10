Pupils at Mark Rutherford School in Bedford praised for "resilience" over A-level results

Mark Rutherford School's headteacher has praised pupils for their A-level results after another year of disruption.

Kelli Foster said, ‘We are very proud of the students and staff who have had another disrupted year of learning and teaching.

"The resilience, dedication and commitment demonstrated by all has been outstanding, particularly given the requirements of the teacher assessed grade process in the summer term.

Pupils at Mark Rutherford School

"Majority of our students are now moving on into their first choice options post sixth form with the skills required."

Those moving on to university have secured a number of competitive places to read a wide range of subjects.

The percentage of A* and A grades increased from last year to just above the national average; over 46 per cent of all students achieved at least one A* or A grade.

Students who achieved the highest grades across all their subjects include:

Amy (A*A*A*) – English Literature, History and Maths

Lauren (A*A*A) – Business Studies, History and Psychology

James (A*A*A*A*) – Drama and Theatre Studies, Maths, Further Maths and Physics

Elaine (A*A*A*A*) – Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physics

James (A*A*A*A*) – Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physics

Kaylie (A*A*A*A) – Biology, Chemistry, Further Maths and Maths