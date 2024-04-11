Pupils across Chiltern Learning Trust shine in performance of 'A Night at the Trust Movies'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event – ‘A Night at the Trust Movies’ – formed part of the multi-academy trust’s gym and dance festival and was hosted by Denbigh High School.

Attendees were treated to a showcase of dance routines set to iconic movie soundtracks, including renditions from classics such as The Matrix, Mission Impossible, Men in Black, and The Greatest Showman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performances, which also included guest student performers from Luton Sixth Form College, captivated the audience, transporting them into the cinematic worlds brought to life on stage.

Chiltern Learning Trust staff, including CEO Adrian Rogers (left) looking forward to the show

Adrian Rogers, CEO at Chiltern Learning Trust said: "We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to 'A Night at the Movies' and grateful for the incredible support from the community.

“As a caring community of schools working together towards excellence, ambition, and inspiration, it was wonderful to see 11 schools come together for this event and fantastic to see our primary pupils on stage with sixth formers and secondary school students.

“A huge thank you to all the organisers and the Chiltern Learning Trust dance teaching staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, anticipation is already building for next year’s event.

Students across Bedford come together to put on spectacular performance

Paris Timms, Teacher at Denbigh High School who helped to co-ordinate the event, added: “All pupils involved were incredibly professional, making the performance a huge success. From choreography to execution, every aspect of the show demonstrated the dedication and talent of the participants. We look forward to our next show in 2025!”

The Chiltern Learning Trust schools involved in the performance were Denbigh High School, Chiltern Academy, Kempston Academy, Putteridge High School, Cedars Upper School, Lark Rise Academy, Lea Manor High School, Challney High School for Girls, Challney High School for Boys and Springfield Primary School.