Pupils across Chiltern Learning Trust shine in performance of 'A Night at the Trust Movies'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event – ‘A Night at the Trust Movies’ – formed part of the multi-academy trust’s gym and dance festival and was hosted by Denbigh High School.
Attendees were treated to a showcase of dance routines set to iconic movie soundtracks, including renditions from classics such as The Matrix, Mission Impossible, Men in Black, and The Greatest Showman.
The performances, which also included guest student performers from Luton Sixth Form College, captivated the audience, transporting them into the cinematic worlds brought to life on stage.
Adrian Rogers, CEO at Chiltern Learning Trust said: "We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to 'A Night at the Movies' and grateful for the incredible support from the community.
“As a caring community of schools working together towards excellence, ambition, and inspiration, it was wonderful to see 11 schools come together for this event and fantastic to see our primary pupils on stage with sixth formers and secondary school students.
“A huge thank you to all the organisers and the Chiltern Learning Trust dance teaching staff.”
Looking ahead, anticipation is already building for next year’s event.
Paris Timms, Teacher at Denbigh High School who helped to co-ordinate the event, added: “All pupils involved were incredibly professional, making the performance a huge success. From choreography to execution, every aspect of the show demonstrated the dedication and talent of the participants. We look forward to our next show in 2025!”
The Chiltern Learning Trust schools involved in the performance were Denbigh High School, Chiltern Academy, Kempston Academy, Putteridge High School, Cedars Upper School, Lark Rise Academy, Lea Manor High School, Challney High School for Girls, Challney High School for Boys and Springfield Primary School.
Chiltern Learning Trust is committed to continuing its tradition of delivering exceptional arts and music performances that inspire its pupils and entertain its school communities.