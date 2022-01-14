Bethany pictured at school with her prize-winning photo

A talented young photographer who scooped a cash prize for her picture has donated the cash to her school's art department.

Bethany, 14, snapped up the win at the Young Photography competition run by local independent estate agent Hollands Smith with a picture of the recently refurbished Kings Bridge over the River Great Ouse.

The competition challenged youngsters in Bedford to share different perspectives of the town's landmarks - both well known and not so well known.

Bethany's photograph of the bridge

Bethany chose the bridge that she had walked over many times during lockdown walks with her family.

She said: "The photo was part of my GCSE Art coursework on reflections. It also reminded me of how lucky we are to have such lovely river walks near to us.”

And instead of pocketing the £50 prize money, she has donated it to the Castle Newnham School art department to help buy supplies for her fellow students.

Emily Robinson, Art Subject Leader at Castle Newnham said: “Not only am I proud of Bethany for winning this competition, but donating the prize money to the art department shows her

James' picture of the school's roof - which also took a first place prize

love of the subject and her wish to share this win with her peers. Thank you so much Bethany and the team at Hollands Smith!”