A Bedford primary school is officially useful and kind - after being awarded a prestigious Mark to recognise its commitment to nurturing positive behaviour.

Priory Primary School has been awarded the Useful and Kind Schools' Mark - which celebrates schools characterised by care, compassion, creativity, equality, excellence and kindness.

Useful and Kind has become a shared way of being at Priory Primary – from day to day behaviours around the school to young 'Ambassadors' working in the local community.

The school's Useful and Kind Ambassadors with the school's award

The Useful and Kind Schools’ Mark Manager, Lyanne Young told the school: “We are delighted to confirm that your school has been awarded the U&K Schools’ Mark as recognition of your commitment to nurturing prosocial leadership. Huge congratulations to your whole school community!”

Juliet Fraser, headteacher, said: "The journey to become a Useful and Kind School has been like having a friend walk alongside us! Thank you, U&K Unlimited.

"We have exciting plans to keep building our Useful and Kind ethos, expanding out into the world where our children will soon take charge. It will be in good hands!"