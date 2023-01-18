News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Prince’s Trust returns to Bedford after break due to pandemic

It will include a residential trip to the Peak District

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 12:00pm

The Prince’s Trust in Bedford is back in business after taking a break during the pandemic.

Established years ago by the now King Charles, it’s run out of The Bedford College Group, based in its High Street Learning Centre.

Read More
Staff at University of Bedfordshire to join strike action on February 1
New team leader Alix Waddington
Most Popular

The new team leader is mother-of-two, Alix Waddington, who took a degree in education and psychology after working with people with mental health issues.

The expected team of 15 will start a 12-week course on February 6 which will include a residential trip to the Peak District, as well as a community project closer to home – all helping to build up young people’s confidence and develop their skills for the workplace.

Alix said: “We are starting again following the lockdowns and this means re-establishing links with businesses which may be kind enough to offer sponsorship or to support us by offering a week of work experience to some of our team.”

Email Alix at [email protected]

Prince's TrustBedfordPeak District