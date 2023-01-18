The Prince’s Trust in Bedford is back in business after taking a break during the pandemic.

Established years ago by the now King Charles, it’s run out of The Bedford College Group, based in its High Street Learning Centre.

New team leader Alix Waddington

The new team leader is mother-of-two, Alix Waddington, who took a degree in education and psychology after working with people with mental health issues.

The expected team of 15 will start a 12-week course on February 6 which will include a residential trip to the Peak District, as well as a community project closer to home – all helping to build up young people’s confidence and develop their skills for the workplace.

Alix said: “We are starting again following the lockdowns and this means re-establishing links with businesses which may be kind enough to offer sponsorship or to support us by offering a week of work experience to some of our team.”