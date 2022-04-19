Primary school offer day: Ofsted ratings from best to worst in Bedford

As today (Tuesday) marks Primary School Offer Day, we thought parents might find it handy to know how their school of choice rates.
Ordinarily, parents and guardians would have been sent an email yesterday but due to the Easter bank holiday, parents will be receiving them today.
Not everyone will get the first choice, so here we’ve listed schools in order of their Ofsted rating – either 'outstanding', 'good', 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate’.
OUTSTANDING
Priory Primary School, Greyfriars, Bedford – latest report: June 2018
Castle Newnham School, Goldington Road, Bedford – latest report: December 2020
St John's School, Austin Canons, Bedford Road, Kempston – latest report: July 2018
Kempston Rural Primary School, Martell Drive, Kempston – latest report: December 2019
GOOD
Polam School, Lansdowne Road, Bedford – latest report: December 2009
Livingstone Primary School, Clapham Road, Bedford – latest report: May 2017
Edith Cavell Primary School, Manton Lane, Bedford – latest report: September 2018
Shackleton Primary School, Pearcey Road, Bedford – latest report: 11 November 2021
Hazeldene School, Stancliffe Road, Bedford – latest report: March 2019
The Hills Academy, Stancliffe Road, Bedford – latest report: March 2020
King's Oak Primary School, Oak Road, Bedford – latest report: March 2022
KWS School, Brunel Road, Bedford – latest report: September 2020
Brickhill Primary School, Dove Road, Brickhill – latest report: May 2018
Scott Primary School, Hawk Drive, Brickhill – latest report: March 2019
Camestone School, Jowitt Avenue, Kempston – latest report: June 2017
Grange Academy, Halsey Road, Kempston – latest report: September 2017
St James' Church of England VA Primary School, Main Road, Biddenham – latest report: February 2017
Putnoe Primary School, Church Lane, Bedford – latest report: April 2019
Great Denham Primary School, Greenkeepers Road, Great Denham – latest report: January 2018
Balliol Primary School, Balliol Road, Kempston – latest report: March 2017
Shortstown Primary School, Beauvais Square, Shortstown – latest report: November 2021
Ridgeway School, Hill Rise, Kempston – latest report: January 2021
Renhold VC Primary School, Church End, Renhold – latest report: March 2020
Bromham CofE Primary School, Grange Lane, Bromham – latest report: October 2017
Elstow School, Abbeyfields Road, Elstow, Bedford – latest report: February 2020
Ursula Taylor Church of England School, High Street, Clapham – latest report: November 2019
Cauldwell School, Edward Road, Bedford – latest report: January 2022
Goldington Green Academy, Goldington Green, Bedford – latest report: January 2021
REQUIRES IMPROVEMENT
St John Rigby Catholic Primary School, Polhill Avenue, Bedford – latest report: January 2020
Queen's Park Academy, Chestnut Avenue, Bedford – latest report: July 2021
St Joseph's and St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Chester Road, Bedford – latest report: December 2019
Westfield Primary School, Chester Road, Bedford – latest report: July 2018
Bedford Road Primary School, Hillgrounds Road, Kempston – latest report: January 2021
Greys Education Centre, Manor Drive, Kempston – latest report: March 2020
Springfield Primary School, Orchard Street, Kempston – latest report: November 2017
NO OFSTED REPORT YET
Great Ouse Primary Academy, Seaforth Gardens, Bedford