Primary school offer day: Ofsted ratings from best to worst in Bedford

As today (Tuesday) marks Primary School Offer Day, we thought parents might find it handy to know how their school of choice rates.

Ordinarily, parents and guardians would have been sent an email yesterday but due to the Easter bank holiday, parents will be receiving them today.

Not everyone will get the first choice, so here we’ve listed schools in order of their Ofsted rating – either 'outstanding', 'good', 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate’.

Today is Primary School Offer Day

OUTSTANDING

Priory Primary School, Greyfriars, Bedford – latest report: June 2018

Castle Newnham School, Goldington Road, Bedford – latest report: December 2020

St John's School, Austin Canons, Bedford Road, Kempston – latest report: July 2018

Did your child get the school of their choice?

Kempston Rural Primary School, Martell Drive, Kempston – latest report: December 2019

GOOD

Polam School, Lansdowne Road, Bedford – latest report: December 2009

Livingstone Primary School, Clapham Road, Bedford – latest report: May 2017

Edith Cavell Primary School, Manton Lane, Bedford – latest report: September 2018

Shackleton Primary School, Pearcey Road, Bedford – latest report: 11 November 2021

Hazeldene School, Stancliffe Road, Bedford – latest report: March 2019

The Hills Academy, Stancliffe Road, Bedford – latest report: March 2020

King's Oak Primary School, Oak Road, Bedford – latest report: March 2022

KWS School, Brunel Road, Bedford – latest report: September 2020

Brickhill Primary School, Dove Road, Brickhill – latest report: May 2018

Scott Primary School, Hawk Drive, Brickhill – latest report: March 2019

Camestone School, Jowitt Avenue, Kempston – latest report: June 2017

Grange Academy, Halsey Road, Kempston – latest report: September 2017

St James' Church of England VA Primary School, Main Road, Biddenham – latest report: February 2017

Putnoe Primary School, Church Lane, Bedford – latest report: April 2019

Great Denham Primary School, Greenkeepers Road, Great Denham – latest report: January 2018

Balliol Primary School, Balliol Road, Kempston – latest report: March 2017

Shortstown Primary School, Beauvais Square, Shortstown – latest report: November 2021

Ridgeway School, Hill Rise, Kempston – latest report: January 2021

Renhold VC Primary School, Church End, Renhold – latest report: March 2020

Bromham CofE Primary School, Grange Lane, Bromham – latest report: October 2017

Elstow School, Abbeyfields Road, Elstow, Bedford – latest report: February 2020

Ursula Taylor Church of England School, High Street, Clapham – latest report: November 2019

Cauldwell School, Edward Road, Bedford – latest report: January 2022

Goldington Green Academy, Goldington Green, Bedford – latest report: January 2021

REQUIRES IMPROVEMENT

St John Rigby Catholic Primary School, Polhill Avenue, Bedford – latest report: January 2020

Queen's Park Academy, Chestnut Avenue, Bedford – latest report: July 2021

St Joseph's and St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Chester Road, Bedford – latest report: December 2019

Westfield Primary School, Chester Road, Bedford – latest report: July 2018

Bedford Road Primary School, Hillgrounds Road, Kempston – latest report: January 2021

Greys Education Centre, Manor Drive, Kempston – latest report: March 2020

Springfield Primary School, Orchard Street, Kempston – latest report: November 2017

NO OFSTED REPORT YET