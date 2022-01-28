Primary school in Bedford improves rating after inspectors visit

A primary school in Cople has managed to turn a corner after receiving a 'good' rating from Ofsted inspectors.

Previously when investigators visited in 2018, Sheerhatch Primary School was told it "required improvement" - but now it's taken huge strides to be categorised as 'good'.

One parent even said: "It may be small but the school is brilliant at what it does."

Sheerhatch Primary School in Cople

Inspectors found attendance high when they visited on two dates in November.

And according to the Ofsted report: "Pupils are confident and have well-developed social skills. They are polite and courteous to each other and to adults."

Inspectors also praised the school during the pandemic and for its policy on bullying.

The report added: "[The pupils] understand what bullying is and is not. They are confident that if bullying happens, adults will resolve any problems quickly."

Teachers were also applauded for improving the quality of education since the last inspection - and felt pupils with special educational needs or disabilities were well supported.

The school operates on two sites - one in Cople and another in Willington.