Primary school in Bedford given ex-showhome furniture

Housebuilder Davidsons Homes has donated its ex-showhome furniture to a nearby school, enriching the lives of both students and teachers.

It was while emptying the last showhome at Meppershall – which has now completely sold out – Davidsons Homes knew that the quality of the furniture was so high that they would prefer to give it to those in need, rather than dispose of it.

When talking to the headteacher at Great Ouse Primary Academy – in Bedford’s Seaforth Gardens – it became clear that it would be a welcome donation, whereby the team could use any useful furniture in staff rooms and classrooms, and auction the rest of it to raise money for the school.

Simon Tyler, sales and marketing director for Davidsons Homes South, said: “We had been in communication with Great Ouse Primary Academy anyway, to try to find a way to support them in a way which would make a tangible difference to the students.

Members of the team from Davidsons Homes with the donation and members from Great Ouse Primary Academy

“While we very much hope that we will be able to find a way to work alongside the academy in the future, in the meantime the furniture donation seems like a nice way of kicking the relationship off.

“In conversation, Chris had mentioned that the teacher’s areas could do with a little TLC – so we really hope that some brand-new luxury furniture will not only add a pop of character, but will help the teachers feel well-rested between classes.”

Chris Payne, headteacher for Great Ouse Primary Academy, said: “We are so grateful for this donation which will make a real difference to the lives of our students and teachers, and we hope it’s the start of a long and fruitful relationship.”

While all the homes at Meppershall are now sold, Davidsons Homes is building at its Biddenham Park development close to Great Ouse Primary Academy, where two-bedroom apartments and two to five-bedroom houses, including a bungalow are now being sold.