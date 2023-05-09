Primary school in Bedford appoints new headteacher who wants to challenge and support pupils

"The children are amazing and I am looking forward to getting to know them”

A primary school in Bedford has appointed a new headteacher who wants to both challenge and support pupils.

Shackleton Primary School, off Elstow Road in central Bedford, has appointed Andie BenBrahim as its new leader.

Andie, who has lived in central Bedfordshire for 13 years, previously worked as a learning consultant within HEART Academies Trust. The chief executive of that trust says they are ‘very happy’ to have Andie on board.

Before that, her roles included Director of Learning for Science, Assistant Principal for Sixth Form and General Assistant Principal, all at Bedford Academy.

Andie said: “I’m hoping to continue to develop the opportunities and experiences that our children have so that they thrive in all areas of their lives. I want to ensure that they are both challenged and supported academically. The children at Shackleton are amazing and I am looking forward to getting to know them.”

As part of Shackleton Primary School’s drive to encourage pupils to love books and reading, it has an initiative called “drop everything and listen” time in which staff read to pupils every day.

The school also has a drop-in rhyme time and sensory play session for local families with young children.

