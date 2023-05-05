News you can trust since 1845
Pre-prep school holds coronation celebrations for Bedford care home residents

And Jake, the school’s ‘Royal canine in residence’ dressed up for the occasion

By Olga Norford
Published 5th May 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:53 BST

Pupils at Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School hosted a Coronation lunch and celebrations for care home residents ahead of the historic occasion tomorrow.

Residents from Maydenbury House and Airedale Nursing Home were invited to the school’s Coronation assembly, where pupils Rowan and Maya were crowned Pilgrims’ King and Queen for the day.

Following the assembly, the special visitors were served lunch in the main school hall while the children enjoyed a picnic with their friends.

King Rowan and Queen Maya pictured with fellow pupilsKing Rowan and Queen Maya pictured with fellow pupils
King Rowan and Queen Maya pictured with fellow pupils

Mrs Angela Knight, music co-ordinator at the school, said: “It was fantastic to mark this historic occasion with our very own Coronation. We really enjoyed welcoming our local care home residents, who delighted in sharing their own memories of other Royal events with our children.”

Jake, the school’s ‘Royal canine in residence’, also dressed up for the occasion.

To find out more about Pilgrims Pre-Prep, visit the school website here

Majestic - Pilgrims Pre Prep School dog, Jake, wore a crown to mark the occasionMajestic - Pilgrims Pre Prep School dog, Jake, wore a crown to mark the occasion
Majestic - Pilgrims Pre Prep School dog, Jake, wore a crown to mark the occasion
