Planning application for children’s home in Bedford approved despite concerns and ‘large number’ of objections

Plans for a new children’s home in Bedford have been approved – despite concerns over a ‘too small’ bedroom and ‘large number’ of objections.

A planning application to change the use of 1 Cambridge Road, Bedford was debated at Bedford Borough Council’s planning committee on Monday (January 23).

However, planning documents not shown at the meeting state that the applicant does not own the property – and councillors did not discuss the matter of ownership.

The application was advertised to the public by way of neighbour letter and the display of a site notice.

Gideon Richards, team leader development management, said: “The application is before committee because a large number of objections have been received.

“The originally submitted application proposed the change of use of the dwelling to a C2 children’s home to accommodate a maximum of four children.

“The application has now been amended with the number of children to be accommodated on site being a maximum of three,” he said.

Councillor Dean Crofts (LibDems, Kingsbrook) attended the committee as the ward councillor to object to the application.

“The proposed children’s home on Cambridge Road does concern me greatly in relation to the standard of accommodation we place our most vulnerable children,” he said.

“And the care staff that look after these vulnerable children and what we expect their living accommodation standards to be.”

Councillor Crofts told the committee that the fourth bedroom, which would be for staff to sleep in, does not meet the minimum standard for bedroom sizes.

The standard, which was set in 2015, for a single bedroom is a minimum width of a single bedroom of 2.15 metres.

“The minimum width of the proposed fourth bedroom is only 1.55 metres,” councillor Crofts said.

“I do understand that the standard does deal with internal space for new dwellings.

“I am no planning expert and this is where you come in,” he said to the committee.

“The question we have before us is do we want our most vulnerable children and the care staff looking after them in the private sector to be in accommodation which is substandard?

“Is changing the use of the property, which is built as a dwelling house C3 to a residential accommodation with elements of care for vulnerable children C2 classified as a new dwelling,” he asked

“If it is, then you agree the technical housing standards have to be met.

“If it is not, we are allowing our most vulnerable children and care staff to work in substandard housing conditions,” he said.

“I am against this planning application, and feel that this property is only suitable as a three-bedroom residential accommodation for class two use with elements of care allowed in the property.”

Mr Richards said: “What’s been raised was something that was concerning to officers.

“It has been looked at, considered, assessed and it has been addressed within the report as well,” he said.

Committee member councillor James Weir (Conservative, Kempston Rural) said: “If the three rooms that the children will occupy do conform to the requirement, then I know it might sound harsh, but I’m not too worried about an adult who is only sleeping in the room.”

The committee voted to approve the application, subject to planning conditions.

The building would have to be assessed by Ofsted before it can be used as a children’s home.