Pilgrims Pre-Prep School celebrates RHS School Gardening Award

Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School has been awarded a Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Level 1 School Gardening Award, celebrating its commitment to outdoor learning, environmental awareness, and the wellbeing of its pupils through gardening.

Launched in 2021 by Early Years Practitioner Mrs Ellis, and supported by the wider Little Pilgrims team, the school’s Gardening Club has blossomed from a few potted fruit trees into a thriving outdoor learning environment.

Green-fingered pupils enjoy access to multiple planting areas, a polytunnel, and a greenhouse, transforming the school grounds into a vibrant, productive, and educational green space.

“The impact of Gardening Club has been incredible,” said Mrs Ellis. “It’s become a real highlight of the week for many of our children.

Early Years Practitioner Mrs Ellis with green-fingered Gardening Club pupils

“One child recently asked their parent, “How many sleeps until Gardening Club?” while another enthusiastically told me, ‘I love gardening club—I want to grow chocolate!”

Each week, children participate in a carefully planned, skills-based gardening curriculum designed to support their overall development.

Through seasonal, hands-on activities, they learn about nature, sustainability, and the food cycle while building confidence and curiosity.

Beyond the joy of growing their own flowers and vegetables, pupils also use the produce in cookery lessons and even pass ingredients to the kitchen for school lunches.

The school’s annual Gardeners’ Market, where families can buy fresh produce grown by the children, helps raise funds for seeds, tools, and other gardening resources, ensuring the club continues to flourish.

Headteacher Mrs Webster added: “Gardening at Pilgrims is about so much more than plants.

“It supports learning, promotes wellbeing, and fosters a lifelong love for the natural world.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition from the RHS and grateful to Mrs Ellis and the team for their ongoing commitment.”

Pilgrims Pre-Prep looks forward to continuing its gardening journey and progressing through the next levels of the RHS School Gardening Awards.

For more information on Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School, visit www.pilgrims-school.info