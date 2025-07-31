Pilgrims Pre-Prep School celebrates 25 years of excellence in Early Years education

School invites former pupils to join in special anniversary celebrations.

A leading Bedfordshire pre-prep school has celebrated its 25th birthday with two special birthday parties for current pupils and returning alumni.

Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School, purpose built by the Harpur Trust in 2000, has seen thousands of children pass through its doors, having first opened to provide high quality education for children aged 5 to 7.

It later expanded to welcome children under 4, before the birth of Little Pilgrims in 2002 for babies aged from three months.

Children and staff at Pilgrims' birthday party

Two birthday parties were hosted on the school’s grounds to mark the special anniversary – which Headteacher Jo Webster remarked as ‘wonderful’.

“I have worked at Pilgrims for 23 years and have loved every moment,” she said. “It has been such a joy to celebrate with the children and catch up with former pupils to find out what they are up to now.

“The school was built by the Harpur Trust in recognition of the importance Early Years education plays in a child’s development.

“The majority of our children move on to one of the other Trust schools, with many of them joining their older siblings or following in their parents’ footsteps.

Jo Webster (centre) with pupils at the party

“It was really lovely to see the connection that still exists between us and our former pupils, even though they are all now grown up!”

Entertainment at the events included musicians from across the Harpur Trust schools – many of whom were former pupils – alongside speeches from alumni about their favourite Pilgrims’ memories.

A lot of these memories focused on the school’s approach to learning, and how Pilgrims built their confidence with its enhanced curriculum, including Forest School sessions in its dedicated outdoor spaces, alongside its pond and gardening area.

That focus on sustainability has seen the school earn numerous awards, including an RHS Level 1 School Gardening Award and an Eco Schools Green Flag Award for 11 years running.

Guests enjoyed a birthday cake as part of the celebrations

Jo added: “Our school is all about building self-esteem, confidence and encouraging the children to take on challenges alongside their learning.

“Our 25th year has been a wonderful opportunity for us to look back at what we have achieved and celebrate with the whole school community; both current and former.

“The school was really filled with joy for a very happy occasion.”

To learn more about Pilgrims and its anniversary accolades, visit www.pilgrims-school.info.