Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire has become the first UK zoo to plant a Tiny Forest – 600 native trees planted densely in a tennis-court sized plot – to create a specially designated, outdoor classroom for teaching children about the natural world around them.

With the help of 54 primary school pupils from three schools in central Bedfordshire, the conservation zoo today (20th March 2025) planted thirteen species of tree, including silver birch, wild cherry, hornbeam and English oak, in a 200sqm plot amongst its animal habitats.

Neighbouring the conservation Zoo’s herd of scimitar-horned oryx and playful ostrich, the fast-growing forest has been designed to create an enclosed canopy which will engulf visitors when they enter, fully immersing school children and visitors in the unique space.

In partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council and environmental charity Earthwatch Europe, Whipsnade Zoo’s Tiny Forest will provide an outdoor space for children to learn about native species and record the growth of the trees, as well as a quiet space for all visitors to connect with nature.

A rich, dense forest should grow in just a few years, creating a biodiverse haven for native wildlife that has the potential to attract over 500 UK-native animal and plant species within the first three years, including red admiral and peacock butterflies, bumblebees, and newts.

Whipsnade Zoo’s Director of Zoo Operations Owen Craft said: “It’s fantastic to have a Tiny Forest of our own at Whipsnade Zoo. Although small in size, it will be a big boost to native biodiversity, and give our visitors the opportunity to connect with and learn about the wildlife that is right on their doorstep.”

“Training conservationists – from pre-school to professional – is core to what we do here at Whipsnade Zoo. Using the Tiny Forest, we will be able to inspire and educate school children about the importance of conservation worldwide, showcasing how even small spaces can have a big impact on protecting nature close to home.”

Planting the trees in a dense formation will encourage them to grow up to 10 times faster than traditional methods, and the thicket of stems, branches and trees that break down in the undergrowth will create a natural and nutrient rich environment for native wildlife.

Whipsnade Zoo’s Learning Manager Samantha Viner said: “We’re huge advocates for learning outside the classroom – it's a great boost for a child’s ability to learn, helps build a connection to nature, and is great for mental wellbeing. This Tiny Forest will help us train conservationists of the future.”

Once the forest is growing, the zoo’s visitors will have the opportunity to help monitor its development, including how many butterflies or pollinators they can spot, which will help keep track of the impact the Tiny Forest is having on its environment.

Tracey Wye, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience, said: “ZSL is all about conservation, both of animals and their habitats, so I am really pleased to see the zoo planting a Tiny Forest and giving local children and volunteers the chance to get involved with boosting nature right on their doorstep.

“Planting trees is a wonderful way to bring the community together and make a genuine difference to wildlife and the environment. I hope it’s not just the visitors that love the new mini-woodland and the oryx and ostriches also benefit from more trees near their homes!”

Ben Williams, Senior Project Manager at Earthwatch Europe said: “Green spaces don’t have to be vast to make a big difference. This Tiny Forest will provide a fantastic new space for outdoor learning, enabling visitors to connect with nature and inspiring them to take action to protect our natural world.

Helping the trees take root and monitoring them as they flourish creates a very special connection with the forest and the wildlife that calls it their home.”

In an effort to inspire the next generation of conservationists, ZSL, the international conservation charity behind Whipsnade Zoo, is expanding education programmes to engage 500,000 children annually in conservation education through more school visits, training, and career access. To find out more and book an educational visit, check out Plan an education visit | Whipsnade Zoo.

