Pauline Quirke Academy hosts free open day in Bedford

The Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) Bedford is inviting children and young people - aged six to 18 - to attend a free open day on Friday (January 21).

It will be held from 5pm at Goldington Academy, in Haylands Way, giving the opportunity to try a taster session of the new evening academy.

PQA is a weekend performing arts academy providing tuition for six to 18 year olds where students spend three hours in age specific groups, rotating through hour-long sessions in musical theatre, comedy & drama and film & TV.

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts

This Friday, the PQA team will be on hand to answer any questions and one lucky attendee will win a term’s free membership.

PQA was started by actress Pauline Quirke and her producer husband Steve Sheen in 2007.