Parents welcome to Kiddi Caru Day Nurseries’ spring open day in Bedford

Kiddi Caru day nurseries and preschools is opening its doors on Saturday (April 20), from 9am to 1pm to families with children aged 0 to four to discover a world of fun and learning at its spring open day.

Experience the magic firsthand as you explore its fully-equipped playrooms and outdoor spaces, meet the warm and welcoming nursery team, and witness the joy of everyday activities at Kiddi Caru day nurseries and preschools, part of Grandir UK.

Kiddi Caru – based in Holme Street, Bedford – doesn’t just provide childcare; it provides a helping hand to nurture your little one through their individual journey. Its bespoke educational programs focus on four pillars of education: Environmentally Aware & Responsible, Active & Resilient, Innovate & Curious, and Confident & Effective; making learning accessible, flexible, and, most importantly, fun.

But that's just the start, the 'Me Model' ensures that every interaction with your child is filled with inspiration, encouragement, and empowerment. It nurtures holistic growth and development, setting the stage not just for school, but for life.

Meals are crafted with guidance from registered dieticians, catering to all dietary requirements, including vegetarian and vegan options. With the nurseries’ traffic light system, mealtimes are not just safe but also exciting adventures into the world of taste. From varied textures to enticing flavours, it encourages children to try new foods, learn table manners, and make friends around the table.

Plus, each site has something different to offer: the nursery and preschool in Bedford has achieved the highest rating, ‘outstanding’, in its latest Ofsted inspection, and their nursery and preschool in Leighton Buzzard has recently been newly refurbished.

With over 25 years of experience, Grandir UK is committed to providing outstanding childcare solutions to families just like yours.